Dubai traffic: Accident on key highway, police warn motorists

Those driving in the area have been asked to exercise caution

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 7:59 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 8:05 AM

Dubai Police has taken to Twitter to warn motorists of an accident that has taken place in the city.

The authority said that an accident has taken place on Al Rabat Street.

It has taken place on the street towards the Business Bay crossing, while coming from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

The authority has asked motorists to exercise caution while driving.

