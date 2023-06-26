UAE

Dubai Police warn motorists of vehicle breakdown on major road

The authority has asked residents to exercise caution while driving in traffic

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 7:18 PM

A vehicle has broken down on a major road in Dubai, causing a traffic jam.

The Dubai Police have informed residents in a tweet that a vehicle has broken down on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, causing a traffic jam.

The breakdown has taken place before Global Village, towards Sharjah.

The authority urged motorists to drive safely and cautiously.

