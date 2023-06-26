Dubai Police warn motorists of vehicle breakdown on major road

AADC supplies water and electricity to more than 250,000 customers through its sustainable distribution network
A vehicle has broken down on a major road in Dubai, causing a traffic jam.
The Dubai Police have informed residents in a tweet that a vehicle has broken down on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, causing a traffic jam.
The breakdown has taken place before Global Village, towards Sharjah.
The authority urged motorists to drive safely and cautiously.
