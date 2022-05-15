Total lunar eclipse to turn moon red tonight: Which countries can witness it?

The UAE President is unafraid of taking firm decisions and is known to lead from the front, inspiring both Emiratis and expatriates
UAE8 hours ago
On Sunday night, May 15, and until Monday morning, May 16, the world will observe a total lunar eclipse, which will not be visible from the eastern parts of the Arab world.
Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Centre (IAC), said, "As for Arab countries, the beginning of the lunar eclipse can be seen from East African countries, such as Egypt and Sudan, while countries in West Africa, specifically in Algeria and Morocco, will be able to observe every stage of it."
Odeh explained that the Penumbral eclipse will begin at 01:32 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), with the moon's brightness to begin changing at approximately 02:20 GMT.
He added that the Partial eclipse will begin at 02:28 GMT, and the Total eclipse at 03:29 GMT, with the Maximum eclipse to begin at 04:12 GMT.
"As for the end-stage Total eclipse, it will begin at 04:54 GMT, and the end-stage Partial eclipse at 05:56 GMT, with the end-stage Penumbral eclipse beginning at 06:51 GMT," he concluded, noting that the moonset will coincide with the sunrise.
The IAC Director confirmed that the eclipse will not be seen from the Gulf countries, Yemen, Iraq and the Levant, but noted to the possibility of observing a slight change in the moon's brightness from western parts of Saudi Arabia and the Levant, minutes before moonset, when the moon will be close to the western horizon, from which it can be observed.
ALSO READ:
The UAE President is unafraid of taking firm decisions and is known to lead from the front, inspiring both Emiratis and expatriates
UAE8 hours ago
The UAE’s aid accounted for 80 per cent of the international response to countries struggling to curb the spread of novel coronavirus
UAE8 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed has worked tirelessly to put the country on a strong footing on multiple fronts
UAE9 hours ago
In 2011, Sheikh Mohamed joined hands with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide life-saving vaccinations to children in Afghanistan and Pakistan
UAE9 hours ago
The new UAE President is behind transforming the Abu Dhabi emirate into a vibrant place for culture and creative activities
UAE9 hours ago
Mohamed has played a lead role in the UAE’s economic transition and has been spearheading efforts to develop non-oil industries
UAE9 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed has been tirelessly working to achieve a more stable and peaceful Middle East
UAE9 hours ago
His legacy is that of a peacemaker who ended decades-old hostilities and forged diplomatic relations with Israel
UAE21 hours ago