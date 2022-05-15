Total lunar eclipse to turn moon red tonight: Which countries can witness it?

On Sunday night, May 15, and until Monday morning, May 16, the world will observe a total lunar eclipse, which will not be visible from the eastern parts of the Arab world.

Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Centre (IAC), said, "As for Arab countries, the beginning of the lunar eclipse can be seen from East African countries, such as Egypt and Sudan, while countries in West Africa, specifically in Algeria and Morocco, will be able to observe every stage of it."

Odeh explained that the Penumbral eclipse will begin at 01:32 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), with the moon's brightness to begin changing at approximately 02:20 GMT.

He added that the Partial eclipse will begin at 02:28 GMT, and the Total eclipse at 03:29 GMT, with the Maximum eclipse to begin at 04:12 GMT.

"As for the end-stage Total eclipse, it will begin at 04:54 GMT, and the end-stage Partial eclipse at 05:56 GMT, with the end-stage Penumbral eclipse beginning at 06:51 GMT," he concluded, noting that the moonset will coincide with the sunrise.

The IAC Director confirmed that the eclipse will not be seen from the Gulf countries, Yemen, Iraq and the Levant, but noted to the possibility of observing a slight change in the moon's brightness from western parts of Saudi Arabia and the Levant, minutes before moonset, when the moon will be close to the western horizon, from which it can be observed.

