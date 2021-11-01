Sunjay Sudhir appointed next ambassador of India to UAE

Event aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport
UAE22 hours ago
Sunjay Sudhir has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement on Sunday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the MEA.
Sudhir served as the Ambassador of India to the Maldives before which he was the joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The 1993-cadre Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer will replace Pavan Kapoor, who has been heading the Indian mission in UAE since August 2019.
More to follow
Event aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport
UAE22 hours ago
Aims to make applications for long term visa more accessible from both inside and outside the emirates
UAE23 hours ago
Activities aim to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, including healthy food, physical activity
UAE1 day ago
Move is in appreciation of their efforts to protect society
UAE1 day ago
244 species of plants, animals, marine life asessed to determine extinction threat level
UAE1 day ago
Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency, smooth passenger flow
UAE1 day ago
The top prize of Dh10 million will once again be up for grabs this Saturday
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Ahmed says economy is on the way to full recovery
UAE1 day ago