Sunjay Sudhir appointed next ambassador of India to UAE

1993-cadre Indian Foreign Services officer will replace Pavan Kapoor

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 3:02 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 3:12 PM

Sunjay Sudhir has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement on Sunday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the MEA.

Sudhir served as the Ambassador of India to the Maldives before which he was the joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The 1993-cadre Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer will replace Pavan Kapoor, who has been heading the Indian mission in UAE since August 2019.

