Smart ticketing at parks, new app: How Dubai Municipality is transforming city with digital services

Authority is set to unveil the first phase of a new digital system for construction-related services next month

by Web Desk Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 2:29 PM

In the first half of 2023, Dubai Municipality notched a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in smart transactions, highlighting the accelerated digitisation of its public services. With a series of digital initiatives—ranging from an advanced construction management system to AI-powered customer service—the Municipality is raising the benchmarks of urban governance.

By embracing the potential of next-generation technologies like AI and Internet of Things (IoT), Dubai Municipality seeks to further raise the city's standing as a global leader in digital innovation and quality of life. From smart ticketing at parks to digital compliance checks for building designs, the Municipality’s cutting-edge initiatives are not only enriching the day-to-day experiences of the public but also introducing new efficiencies across sectors.

In another initiative that will boost its digital credentials, Dubai Municipality is set to unveil the first phase of a new digital system for construction-related services next month. The unified platform will offer a seamless digital experience for clients, spanning all aspects of the construction lifecycle, from land acquisition to demolition.

Future-ready urban governance

Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Municipality’s digital transformation journey has been shaped by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate the world’s best city to live, work and visit. It also aligns with the objectives set by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, to strengthen government services and proactively build the digital economy of the future.”

"We are committed to enhancing Dubai’s digital ecosystem by rolling out various innovative smart services. These services not only aim to enrich the customer experience but also drive significant efficiencies, and time and cost savings for the public as well as the government. We seek to make significant contributions to the goal of making Dubai the capital of the digital economy," he added.

Digitally-enabled city

At the heart of Dubai Municipality's digital transformation is its versatile one-stop app. This dynamic application is laden with advanced features, from voice-enabled search to an array of electronic payment solutions. Engineered to further improve the lives of both residents and visitors, the app enables smooth submission of various service requests and easy access to municipal services. It also offers document authentication services and real-time order tracking, in addition to giving users the opportunity to explore parks and other recreational facilities managed by Dubai Municipality.

The Municipality is also gearing up to launch an innovative system for smart ticketing and gate access in its parks. The system will feature self-service ticket purchasing kiosks that accept multiple payment methods, including Apple Pay and mobile transactions. Furthermore, Dubai Municipality is set to significantly improve the digital service experience for food and consumer goods importers. A redesign of 15 services related to business operations and import and export activities is currently underway.

Construction–related services

The Municipality has already introduced a unique service that enables landowners to access detailed information about land registered under their names and even print associated documents. Furthermore, it has introduced a new electronic system for building licenses and regulation. This system is integrated with the latest Building Information Modelling standards and Geographic Information Systems, allowing for smart inspections and seamless oversight of construction activities. The incorporation of automated self-auditing services makes the process of complying with Dubai Building Codes more efficient and less time-consuming.

The Municipality’s services are currently also accessible through the ‘Emirati’ platform and the ‘Dubai Now’ app, managed by the Dubai Digital Authority, further underscoring its commitment to delivering seamless, 360-degree customer experiences.

Dubai Municipality's accomplishments in digital transformation have bolstered the city’s emerging reputation as a global model for intelligent, inclusive and high-quality urban experience. Having already reached significant milestones and with an ambitious strategy in place, the Municipality remains committed to establishing new benchmarks in what a digitally-enabled, people-centred city can accomplish.

ALSO READ: