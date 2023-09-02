Stylish fountain, dramatic lighting: How Dubai clock tower brings back fond memories even after Dh10-million makeover

It serves as a reminder that certain things will always hold significance despite all the changes that come with growth

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 2 Sep 2023

I won't ever forget the first time I saw the Deira Clock Tower back in 2000 when I was just a young boy visiting Dubai. It instantly became one of my favourite landmarks in the city, and through the years, it became a keeper of many fond memories.

When I learnt that it underwent a Dh10-million makeover, I knew I had to be right there to see how it changed. I was excited to see the transformation, though part of me was hoping some parts would stay the same.

The Deira Clock Tower has long been a symbol of Dubai's remarkable growth and transformation. It has served as a symbol of the city's development throughout the years, and I was about to observe how it had been restored while maintaining its historical significance.

This was how it looked then:

And here's how it looks now:

The gorgeous water fountain, which now features a stylish design, was the first part that caught my eye.

The solid flooring also stood out as I got closer to the Clock Tower. It was the best combination of functionality and beauty.

Washingtonia palms and three levels of wildflowers had been planted all aroundm creating unique patterns that amplified the landmark's visual appeal. Sustainability was clearly included in the design, making the roundabout both attractive and environmentally sustainable.

The lights added a whole lot of drama. They featured mapping and three-dimensional formats, as well as photographic displays that could be used during national ceremonies and events.

Despite all these, however, the Clock Tower had retained its iconic charm — with its arches joining at the top to hold the clock at the centre.

I recollected the memories as I stood there, recalling the times when my family and I used to drive by this landmark, admiring its beauty. Dubai may have transformed into a modern high-tech city with a sparkling skyline — but the Clock Tower will always stand out as one of its most attractive structures.

As I explored the area, I found that the Dubai Municipality is highly dedicated to preserving its heritage, too. The Clock Tower Roundabout was not just an intersection that saw cars moving nonstop from Deira to Bur Dubai — it's a piece of history.

It was a touching experience for me to see the Deira Clock Tower after its renovation. With its new appearance, it became a symbol of Dubai's development. It served as a reminder that certain things will always hold significance despite all the changes that come with growth.

