SKMC is first teaching hospital to be accredited by the NIHS

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City fulfilled all requirements for accreditation

Ashwani Kumar

Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 10:28 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) is the first teaching hospital in the UAE to be accredited by the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS).

NIHS, a medical accreditation body, is affiliated with the United Arab Emirates University — the first national institution of higher education in the UAE and that is mandated by the Cabinet to accredit hospitals and healthcare organisations to host speciality programmes leading to post-graduate qualifications.

SKMC fulfilled all requirements for accreditation, including facilities, academic and administrative staff and equipment for training programmes.

