Sheikh Mohammed heads UAE delegation participating in Arab Summit

The 31st Arab Summit will commence in the Algerian capital on Tuesday

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

By Wam Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 9:49 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will lead the UAE delegation participating in the 31st edition of the Arab Summit.

The Summit will commence in Algiers on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.