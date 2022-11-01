Sheikh Mohammed appoints Rashid bin Hamdan as Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation

The two leaders expressed their keenness to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations in a number of areas
In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (18) of 2022 appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance.
The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
The two leaders expressed their keenness to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations in a number of areas
Missed the solar eclipse last week? Fret not, 2 stunning celestial events will more than make up for it
Production cycle of the seasoning will span across 3 months, from mid-August to mid-November, after which the bulbs will be shifted to the greenhouse
The 31st Arab Summit will commence in the Algerian capital on Tuesday
The leaders reflected on the successful diplomatic, defence and trade partnership between the two nations
Most houses were decorated for the season with fences and driveways draped in cobwebs, bats, and pumpkins
The authority urged the general public not to take photographs of the exercise
The royal will also lend his name to a public school in the Kyrgyz Republic in recognition of his humanitarian work