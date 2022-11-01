Sheikh Mohammed appoints Rashid bin Hamdan as Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation

Decree passed by Dubai Ruler effective from its date of issuance

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (18) of 2022 appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.