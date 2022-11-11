Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE strategy to attract Dh100-billion tourism investments

An exciting session at the fair saw three writers from Italy and Egypt discuss their styles of writing suspense and crime thrillers
The UAE Vice-President on Friday announced that the country has adopted its 2031 tourism strategy — with a goal set at attracting Dh100-billion in investments and 40 million hotel guests over the next nine years.
In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the strategy was designed to further boost the country's reputation as a leading tourist destination.
"Today, we are among the top ten tourist destinations in the world, and our goal is to accelerate our competitiveness by attracting 100 billion dirhams in additional tourism investments to this vital sector, and reaching 40 million hotel guests in 2031," he tweeted.
