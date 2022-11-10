UAE: Harry Potter-themed attraction to open in Abu Dhabi

Fans can enjoy experiences from the Wizarding World like never before

Harry Potter fans will be glad to know that a new, exciting attraction dedicated for them is coming up soon on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Miral in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, on Thursday announced a Harry Potter themed land – a first in the Middle East – that will come up soon at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The creative vision for this newly designed Harry Potter themed land will invite fans to step inside iconic locations from the Wizarding World, seen in an all-new way.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral expressed his excitement about this project saying: “This is a great addition to Abu Dhabi’s tourism offerings, contributing to the growth and economic diversification of the Emirate.”

Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences from Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The Wizarding World offers something for fans of every age to enjoy. The original Harry Potter stories and the blockbuster film series continue to captivate and inspire hundreds of millions of fans around the world, and our Global Themed Entertainment team together with our world-class partner Miral, will expand our successful Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to bring this magical experience to life.”

Harry Potter is truly a global phenomenon, spanning eight films based on the best-selling book series - which has sold over 600 million copies worldwide, been distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into over 80 languages.

Today, these iconic stories and the resulting experiences are beloved by a passionate community of millions of fans from all over the globe.

The addition of a Harry Potter themed land at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi expands upon a successful line-up of themed lands and experiences, that have brought fun to fans.

The Harry Potter themed land will be significant in scale and join the existing six Immersive Lands, bringing Harry Potter to fans like never before.