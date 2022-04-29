Sheikh Mohamed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings

The leaders pray for continued progress, welfare and prosperity of both countries

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 11:50 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said of Oman.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, over a telephone call, conveyed to the Sultan of Oman the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health, wellbeing and longevity, as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Oman.

The Sultan of Oman, in turn, conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for greater growth, wellbeing and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The two leaders also prayed to the Almighty Allah for continued progress, welfare and prosperity for the brotherly peoples of the UAE and Oman.