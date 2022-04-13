Sheikh Mohamed reassured on Jordan King's health

The Jordanian monarch recently underwent a surgery

Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday inquired and was reassured about the health of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan.

Sheikh Mohamed, during a phone call, congratulated King Abdullah II on the successful surgery he underwent recently and wished him a speedy recovery.

For his part, King Abdullah II expressed his thanks and wished the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, on the successful surgery he underwent recently.