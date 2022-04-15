Sheikh Mohamed, King of Bahrain discuss consolidating cooperation ties

Luxury vehicles also won by Chinese and Indian nationals
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Thursday discussed with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two nations across all fields.
During the meeting, which took place at the Sakhir Palace in Bahrain, King of Bahrain welcomed Sheikh Mohammed, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing and further development and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
The two leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying to Allah Almighty to perpetuate prosperity, goodness and stability for the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and the world at large.
They exchanged cordial talk about the long-standing relations that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their common will to expand their common interests and fulfill their peoples' aspirations for further progress and development. They also discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues and exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.
The King of Bahrain took pride in the strong fraternal relations binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as reflected in their joint stances towards different issues, following in the steps of the founding fathers. He hailed the UAE's unwavering support to Bahrain and its people at different stages and at all levels.
The two leaders stressed the importance of further developing trade and investment cooperation, underlining the necessity of building on the achievements and expanding cooperation between the private sectors in both countries in vital sectors.
They also stressed the importance of exploring opportunities to develop joint cooperation in the fields of technology, science, energy, renewable energy, environment, health and education to meet their common aspirations and goals. They affirmed support for joint Gulf action to confront various current challenges, based on the unity of history, goals and common destiny in order to achieve progress and prosperity for the citizens of the GCC countries.
They also underlined the importance of consolidating Arab unity and concerted efforts to achieve Arab solidarity and enhance joint Arab action to meet the aspirations of Arab peoples to achieve security, stability and prosperity.
Luxury vehicles also won by Chinese and Indian nationals
UAE1 day ago
Many residents said they intend to start saving at a later stage in their lives
UAE1 day ago
The data represents the core result of the scientific mission undertaken by the Hope Probe to explore the atmosphere on Mars
UAE1 day ago
Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the new prime minister after ousting Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Hamdan shares photos on social media
UAE2 days ago
Service has several benefits, including passport safety and speedy services
UAE2 days ago
Partnership to allow deeper insights by sharing observations and data analysis from both spacecrafts that are orbiting the Red Planet
UAE2 days ago
The UAE’s first astronaut celebrates the anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin
UAE2 days ago