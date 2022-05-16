Sheikh Khalifa passes away: UAE President receives more condolences from world leaders

Heads of government offered condolences to the sons of the late leader

By WAM Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 6:47 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues to accept condolences, on the third day, from heads of state, government leaders, and delegates from nations around the world on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed received condolences, at Mushref Palace in Abu Dhabi, from Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah; Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley; Duke of Cambridge, Prince William; President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani; Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko; Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov; Special Envoy of Japan's Prime Minister, Akira Amari; Special Envoy of President of the Republic of Korea, Chang Je-won; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ruslan Kazakbaev; Chadian Minister of State, Abakar Manani; Special Envoy of President of Benin and Benin's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adam Bagoudou Zakari.

World leaders and heads of government offered condolences to the sons of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Al Nahyan Family, and the Emirati people. They recalled his legacy and wisdom which had obviously reflected in the UAE's wise, moderate and cooperative policy based on enhancing peace and constant and unstirring efforts to promote security and stability in the region and the world and following the legacy of the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan since the establishment of the country.

Accepting the condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, His Highness Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai laong with other Supreme Council Members.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed for his elections as UAE President and wished him good luck to continue the journey of the founding fathers for further development and progress.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed extended appreciation for the warm feelings of Their Highnesses, Majesties and excellencies towards the UAE and its people.

He thanked them for congratulating him on his election as UAE President and for their sincere wishes and wished them good health and wellness and continued progress, prosperity, security, and stability for their brotherly and friendly peoples and countries.