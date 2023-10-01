Sheikh Hamdan's 'Care' delivers 11,681 services to senior citizens, People of Determination in 4 months

The ‘Care’ initiative, launched last May by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, delivered 11,681 comprehensive health services to senior citizens and People of Determination in just four months.

The initiative seeks to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to harness all efforts to deliver the highest standards of comprehensive care to senior citizens and People of Determination in Dubai.

Between May 3 and August 31, the initiative provided 10,665 medical services including home healthcare services to senior citizens. Additionally, it provided 1,016 health services to People of Determination.

The initiative, overseen by the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, seeks to develop an integrated health system to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens and People of Determination A dedicated hotline, 800588, has been established to ensure prompt response to their inquiries, providing them with comprehensive and advanced medical services tailored to their unique health needs while prioritising convenience and accessibility.

Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, said: “The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is committed to realising the leadership's vision, which prioritises the happiness of citizens. Additionally, it seeks to offer comprehensive healthcare services to senior citizens and People of Determination, with the ultimate aim of enhancing their quality of life.”

He added: The 'Care' initiative aims to establish an integrated health system and deliver exceptional services through a network of healthcare facilities. This effort contributes significantly to reinforcing Dubai's reputation as a model in delivering the highest standards of healthcare and treatment.”

The initiative has facilitated 4,606 appointments scheduled through the hotline for clinic, hospital, and home services. Additionally, it arranged 2,582 home visits by doctors and nurses, ensured the delivery of 3,271 prescribed medicines, issued 251 medical reports, and provided 342 transportation services for patients to access hospitals and clinics for necessary treatment.

The initiative offered a wide array of services, totaling approximately 578, which encompassed home nursing applications, hospitalisation facilitation services, home dental services, social services, passenger services, and addressing inquiries from the parents of senior citizens and People of Determination.

