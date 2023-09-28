'Dubai will not forget its heroes': Sheikh Hamdan meets children of Civil Defence martyrs

Rogers flew as high as 15 metres thrice to demonstrate the capacity of his self-made suit
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met with children of Dubai Civil Defence martyrs on Thursday to honour the sacrifices their parents made for the country.
In a one-minute video he posted on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Hamdan captioned it in Arabic: “Dubai has not and will not forget the heroes and their families, as they are the source of our pride.”
The children are seen in an animated conversation with the Dubai Crown Prince who said: “We praise the efforts of the civil defence men who spare no effort in serving the nation and ensuring the comfort and safety of citizens, residents and visitors.”
Sheikh Hamdan also inspected the headquarters of the General Administration of Civil Defence in Dubai and was briefed on the future strategic plans aimed at achieving leadership and excellence in civil defence services globally in accordance with the best standards and practices to protect lives and properties.
ALSO READ:
Rogers flew as high as 15 metres thrice to demonstrate the capacity of his self-made suit
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Al Maktoum awarded Dr Mohammed Ghanem Al Rumaihi with the honour of the Media Personality of the Year
Authority reminded residents that the deadline to subscribe to the plan is October 1, failing which a Dh400 fine applies
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri decree
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious
Dubai residents will be getting a public holiday on September 29 to mark the occasion
This was unveiled on the inaugural day of Arab Media in Dubai
The project is called 'Weather-ing Heights' and is headed by former students