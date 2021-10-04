Sheikh Hamdan issues resolution forming Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee

Wam file photo

Dubai - Committee will oversee implementation of digital transformation plan and propose legislations

By Wam Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 9:13 PM

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Executive Council Resolution No. (33) of 2021 forming the Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee.

The new Committee aims to ensure streamlined coordination between government entities tasked with implementing Dubai’s digital transformation plan. According to the Resolution, the Committee is chaired by the Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority (DDA).

Members of the Committee include representatives of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, Department of Finance, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Economy, Dubai Customs, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Land Department and Dubai Courts. The heads of these entities will nominate their representatives in the Committee, in coordination with the Dubai Digital Authority.

The Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee will oversee the implementation of the digital transformation plan and propose legislations to regulate activity related to the transformation. The Committee is also tasked with outlining KPIs to review the progress of the digital transformation plans of government entities and proposing cyber security governance procedures.

All government entities tasked with implementing Dubai’s digital transformation are mandated to provide any data and information requested by the Committee and its subcommittees.

The Chairman of the Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee is authorised to issue the decisions required to implement this Resolution, which is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.