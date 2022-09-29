Sheikh Hamdan issues order to set up International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing

Move will help showcase the traditional sport in international arena, says Sheikh Ahmed

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, had issued an order to establish the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing as an independent international sports entity.

The move is in line with the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the country's status in all fields globally.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Falcons Federation and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, lauded the move. He noted that this pioneering step would be critical to promoting these games (falconry) to be listed as international sports.

Sheikh Ahmed said that "the Federation will help showcase the sport to the world, consolidating its role in bonding nations and upholding honour and pride among those practising it."

The establishment of the Federation aims to support the practice of this sport globally in an organised manner, observing sporting values and rules and regulations of the game. The Federation, His Highness said, would be the first reference for these races, contributing to the preservation and sustainability of the traditional sport of falconry.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the UAE Falcons Federation, noted that this step was aimed at laying new foundations to elevate the status of this sport to a global level, reflecting its increasing popularity, and the leadership’s interest in enhancing its presence in national and international sports forums. He noted that the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was a tremendous proponent of the sport, a trait inherited by Sheikh Mohamed.

He added that the UAE government gives great importance to this sport through material, organisational and logistical support.

Rashid Mubarak bin Markhan, Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation, affirmed that several bodies and entities associated with falconry from different countries have confirmed their support for the establishment of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing in the UAE.

Official invitations by the UAE Falcons Federation will be sent to entities associated with falcon sports for attending the founding meeting in Dubai, in conjunction with the start of the UAE Falcons Federation Cup in December 2022.