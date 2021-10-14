Sharjah: University City Square to temporarily close tomorrow

Sharjah: University City Square to temporarily close today

Sharjah - The area will be closed for 45 minutes, announce police

By Web Report Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 1:57 AM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 6:45 AM

University City Square in Sharjah will be temporarily closed on Thursday, police have announced.

Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

Sharjah Police said in an official tweet that the area will be closed on October 14 for 45 minutes from 4:30pm.

According to the tweet, the area will close for a demo of the Ministry of Interior's Golden Jubilee March set to celebrate 50 years of the UAE.