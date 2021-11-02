Sharjah: Noisy motorists to be fined Dh2,000, 12 black points

Their vehicle will also be confiscated for up to six months

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 3:39 PM

The Sharjah Police have intensified inspections against modified cars and reckless drivers following a spate of complaints.

Residents of Al Dhaid, Al Madam and Al Badayer areas and other parts of the emirate say these reckless drivers create a noise nuisance in residential areas and endanger their own lives and those of others on the road.

Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of the Sharjah Police, said: “Stunts performed by drivers on the roads and the noise and pollution caused by these vehicles are a cause of concern among residents of several neighbourhoods in the central region,” he said.

Al Shamsi said the police have intensified inspections to check for modified engines, silencers and horns. “The police will not tolerate motorists who illegally tamper with their vehicles and drive dangerously on internal roads.

“Since the beginning of October, the police have stepped up patrols in areas frequented by reckless drivers to ensure the safety and peace of residents,” he said.

Al Shamsi said police have also recently installed special radars to catch noisy motorists and reduce residential disturbance in the emirate. The radars can capture audio and video, measure the audio decibels of passing cars and fine vehicles that cross the sound limit.

ALSO READ:

Motorists whose vehicles break the 95 decibel barrier will be fined Dh2,000 and given 12 black points, and their vehicle confiscated for up to six months under Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law.

Meanwhile, Lt-Col Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, director of traffic and patrol department at Sharjah Police, held a meeting to discuss a plan to curb reckless driving and catch those who modify vehicles and cause noise disturbance on internal roads.

The meeting also stressed on using the latest technology achieve safety on the roads.