UAE: Reckless drivers detected by cops' smart systems arrested

UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
Reckless drivers who caused major accidents were recently arrested in Abu Dhabi after smart systems detected their serious traffic violations, the police said.
The authorities have reiterated that smart systems are monitoring motorists’ behaviour and those who cause harm to other road users are easily detected.
Explained: New Abu Dhabi traffic law with fines of up to Dh50,000
Last week, an irresponsible motorist was detected and found to have committed four serious traffic offences in less than a minute. He hit a vehicle after overtaking on the hard shoulder of the road, among other violations.
The Abu Dhabi Police announced last year that they had deployed smart patrols to catch drivers who were violating traffic rules.
These smart patrols are equipped with high-tech systems that can detect drivers who are not wearing seatbelts; those who are using their phones behind the wheel; ignoring speed limits, among others. Violators then receive alerts via SMS.
As part of the ‘Safety Path’ campaign and the ‘You Comment’ initiative, the police recently shared a video of a speeding driver who ran over a pedestrian.
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged motorists to give way to pedestrians. Failure to do so entails a Dh500 fine and six black points. And based on new traffic fines and impounding rules, causing an accident because of this offence is punishable by a Dh5,000 fine.
Pedestrians were also reminded to cross only from designated areas. Jaywalkers face a Dh400 fine.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE12 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE15 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE15 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE16 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE16 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE16 hours ago