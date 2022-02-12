Sharjah Light Festival: Riot of light and colours

The Sharjah Light Festival returns to spin stories of light and music that have enchanted viewers for over a decade. KT photographer Mohammed Sajjad visits all the 9 venues to bring you this visual feast.

Visitors at Sharjah Mosque during the light festival.

Sharjah has transformed into a fairytale land since Wednesday.

The light festival has cast a dreamlike halo over the emirate as nine of its most iconic buildings have lit up in a fusion of lights, colour and mesmerising music.

Each year, local and international artists, musicians and light technicians collaborate to give Sharjah 12 unforgettable nights of magic. Diverse locations are featured each time — each selected for its dramatic setting and inspiring architecture. The festival brings about a poignant sense of community and inclusivity as spectators discover a newfound appreciation for the emirate’s landmarks and public spaces.

This year, nine unique landmarks have been selected and as the sun sets, they burst out in a riot of lights and vivid colours making for a stunning visual spectacle. Go visit them if you’ve not already done so. And take a good camera for some glorious insta-worthy moments.

SLF has sustainability close to its heart and all lights and projectors used have passed certification for environmental compliance while surrounding lights are switched off saving up to 60 per cent power in the area. In 2022, under the theme ‘Echoes of the Future”, the Sharjah Light Festival stands out as a symbol of Sharjah’s cultural heritage and a beacon of light for the future.

University City Hall: The Spiral of Light

The show epitomises the emirate’s dedication to education and heritage, making it the perfect venue to portray the wise vision that has laid the foundation for the last 50 years and the next 50 years to come. Here, the sequences of the ancient ‘past’ and a vision for the progressive present are showcased.

Al Noor Mosque: Beauty by Contrast

Al Noor Mosque showcases the reflecting position of art as a tool of communication and Islamic art through time and history as an elemental language of the universe.

Al Rafisah Dam: Dream of the Impossible

The majestic backdrop of the Al Rafisah Dam is the panoramic setting for Dream of the Impossible depicting the force of determination to achieve one’s dreams. Reflecting how difficulties of ancient times will rise above and the impossible will be overcome by Sharjah and the UAE with a dedication towards heritage, culture and education.

Government Building and Directorate of Human Resources, Kalba: Human Energy through Heritage and History

Innovation, evaluation and authenticity expressed in geometric, arabesque patterns, interspersed with representations of the Mashrabiya highlights Sharjah’s commitment to culture and precious values while elements of cubism, highlights the structure of the Government Building and Directorate of Human Resources, Kalba.

Holy Quran Academy: The Language of Infinity

The Language of Infinity merges geometry, calligraphy and arabesque patterns in a homage to Islam, questioning and wondering the future of these Islamic patterns whilst reflecting the architectural beauty of the Holy Quran Academy.

Al Hamriya Area Municipality: A Journey of Legacy

A Journey of Legacy decorates the structural columns of the building with a blend of visually dramatic colour, geometric flowers and futuristic forms to bring focus on the marvellous achievements and engaging future of Sharjah.

Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qassimi Mosque: Islam + Architecture + Heritage

The show uses traditional and contemporary elements to highlight the originality of the building and represent Sharjah’s many undertakings that allow “evolution in the future without letting go of the identity of the past”.

Sharjah Mosque: The Harmony of Islamic Motifs

The exquisiteness of the Sharjah Mosque is the focus of a story showing the beauty and harmony of Islamic motifs. A concept of timeless beauty that underlines digital designs to infuse the show with a contrast of evolution and speed.

Al Majaz Waterfront: SLF Gallery

A lightbox installation at the Al Majaz Waterfront, illuminating stunning places and acheivements of the past, present and future of Sharjah and the UAE.