Sharjah Family Forum to discuss impact of digital lifestyle during Covid-19

The next edition of the Sharjah Family Forum will discuss the impact of digital lifestyle on family members, Khaleej Times has learnt. The 17th edition of the Forum will kick off on October 27 and conclude on October 30.
The four-day event will feature an exhibition to highlight the development of Emirati and Arab families and the impact digital lifestyles have had on communities during Covid-19. A large number of experts will present papers on various issues related to the digital lifestyles of families- both negative and positive impacts.
The annual event is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.
