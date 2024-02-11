UAE

Sharjah declares distance learning for private schools, universities amid heavy rains

Additionally, all competitions and sports activities organised by the Sharjah Sports Council have been cancelled on Monday

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 1:45 PM

Last updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 1:49 PM

Sharjah has declared distance learning for private schools and universities in the emirate on Monday, February 12.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team issued the notice for private educational institutions amid turbulent weather conditions across the UAE.

Government schools on the other hand have been ordered to conduct mandatory distance learning for students on Monday, taking into account the turbulent weather. The Ministry of Education also issued a notice for distance learning in all federal higher education institutions on Monday, February 12, across the UAE.

Additionally, all competitions and sports activities organised by the Sharjah Sports Council have been cancelled on Monday.

This decision comes to preserve the public safety of male and female students, as well as players in sports clubs from various age groups.

The authority has expressed its readiness to confront the repercussions of the weather while continuing to monitor its developments and continuing measures to provide vital services.

