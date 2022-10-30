Seoul Halloween tragedy: UAE residents grieve horrific stampede that killed over 150

The crush happened in Itaewon district, where 100,000 people had gone to celebrate the festival

Paramedics attend to a victim believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest. Photo: AFP

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 8:23 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 9:11 PM

A period of national mourning has been declared in South Korea after Saturday night's Halloween stampede that killed over 150 people and injured scores more in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.

UAE residents have joined the world to express their condolences after the Itaewon tragedy, now dubbed as one of South Korea's worst disasters and worst stampedes in decades globally.

"It is heartbreaking and sad," said Korean national Rose, who has been living in the UAE for almost three years. "Usually, we don't have a lot of Halloween parties in Korea as compared to the West, but of late, it has become popular. Itaewon is a place in Seoul where there are a lot of foreigners. So, such international events and holidays are celebrated there. This stampede is a real shock as such a thing has never happened in Korea. My heart goes out to all the families affected by this."

The crowd surge and crush happened in the capital's popular district, where local reports said as many as 100,000 people had gone to celebrate Halloween, clogging the area's narrow alleyways and winding streets.

Videos circulating on social media show people lying on the streets while others desperately try to perform emergency CPR on them. Other videos show a crowded but peaceful street which suddenly turns chaotic as people start pushing each other and screaming.

Dubai resident Jiyoon Cho said she was devastated by the incident in a place she loves visiting. “I have been to Itaewon many times,” she said. “It is famous for international visitors and expats living in Seoul. I feel really sad and sorry for the young people, and I hope the government will set up reinforced safety regulations in the future. I pray for the victims' souls."

Julnar Hilly, who did her education in South Korea, said, "I am still in disbelief. I got the news while in bed and couldn't go back to sleep. Itaewon is usually very crowded, and their nightlife is quite busy. But this incident is just shocking.

"I think people were just relieved to have the Covid restrictions eased and were looking to celebrate it. It is just so unfortunate that it had to end this way. I have been in touch with my friends and family in Korea. They are still processing what has happened."

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning Sunday, saying the government would pay for the medical care of those injured and the funerals of those who lost their lives.

ALSO READ:

Indian national Bhavana John Bosco works for a Korean company and has been to the country several times on business trips and personal vacations. "Itaewon is usually very crowded, especially during Halloween," she said. "I have been there a lot of times, and I have seen how a lot of people dress up and come there to celebrate. Over the last two years, South Korea has had some strict Covid restrictions, and these were dropped earlier this month. I think people were just frustrated at being home for so long and wanted to go out to celebrate. It is heartbreaking how things turned out and how many people died."

Meanwhile, Itaewon was a devastating scene as friends and family crowded into hospitals frantically looking for their loved ones. Several were registered missing as officials raced to identify dead bodies. According to South Korea's Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, more than 90% of the victims have been identified. More than 80% of the dead — 97 women and 56 men — were in their 20s and 30s, but at least four were teenagers.