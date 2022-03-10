Robots are not a replacement for humans, says UAE IAA chief

'One difference between us and robots is soul, passion and feelings'

KT/Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 11:47 AM

Humanoid robots are no replacements to humans and will not take over our jobs, said Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the UAE Internal Auditors Association (IAA).

“There is no replacement for humans and I believe that the audit function is going to be even more needed in the future. Yes, we’re becoming more digital by the day and it is required for two very important reasons – to be effective and efficient,” Ali said in the concluding remarks of the three-day 20th Annual Regional Audit Conference held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“With robotisation, we need to ensure the control mechanism around our environment is assured by our profession. One difference between us and robots is soul, passion and feelings that will never be replaced by robots. They will not take over our jobs. There are certain (jobs) will not be taken by a robot,” he added.

Ali added that Covid-19 was a blessing for the auditing profession because it was the biggest enabler for the industry to digitize.

ALSO READ:

In terms of Emiratisation, he said 105 UAE nationals have graduated in 11 batches during the past three years. “We look for quality and not for quantity. There is a more need for internal auditors with corporate tax coming in. But we need competent auditors.”

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com