Robots are not a replacement for humans, says UAE IAA chief

Cybercrime is around a one trillion dollar industry and almost every company has some sort of malware
UAE1 day ago
Humanoid robots are no replacements to humans and will not take over our jobs, said Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the UAE Internal Auditors Association (IAA).
“There is no replacement for humans and I believe that the audit function is going to be even more needed in the future. Yes, we’re becoming more digital by the day and it is required for two very important reasons – to be effective and efficient,” Ali said in the concluding remarks of the three-day 20th Annual Regional Audit Conference held at Dubai World Trade Centre.
“With robotisation, we need to ensure the control mechanism around our environment is assured by our profession. One difference between us and robots is soul, passion and feelings that will never be replaced by robots. They will not take over our jobs. There are certain (jobs) will not be taken by a robot,” he added.
Ali added that Covid-19 was a blessing for the auditing profession because it was the biggest enabler for the industry to digitize.
ALSO READ:
In terms of Emiratisation, he said 105 UAE nationals have graduated in 11 batches during the past three years. “We look for quality and not for quantity. There is a more need for internal auditors with corporate tax coming in. But we need competent auditors.”
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Cybercrime is around a one trillion dollar industry and almost every company has some sort of malware
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket launches public appeal to find two winners.
UAE1 day ago
The top officials stressed the importance of reaching a political settlement to the conflict
UAE1 day ago
The event drew the participation of the group’s female workforce, who were honoured for their work and dedication to excellence through a number of on-site activities
UAE1 day ago
The meeting saw the signing of MoUs to boost cooperation between the two countries
UAE1 day ago
Ghafari urged the women leaders to raise their voice in support of humanity, for women and girls
UAE1 day ago
Advancing the role, presence and contribution of women in all sectors will ultimately lead to a better world
UAE1 day ago
The event featured a fireside interview and a moderated panel discussion with some of the region’s most influential entrepreneurs
UAE1 day ago