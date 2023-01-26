Revealed: Top 5 areas in UAE where it rained the most

UAE: Emirati astronaut to conduct at least 20 science experiments on International Space Station during upcoming mission
Vehicles and residents waded through waterlogged streets in multiple locations across the UAE as heavy rains hit the Emirates for the second day straight on Thursday. Some schools in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah switched to remote learning as the rains impacted campus access.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains of varying intensity with lightning and thunder in some areas. Hail was reported in some parts of the country.
Between January 23 and 26, the country recorded an abundance of rains. Here are the top five areas that recorded the maximum showers:
Considering the fact that the UAE receives an average of 100mm of precipitation annually, these amounts are impressive. However, they are nowhere close to the non-stop rains in July 2022 that broke a 27-year record. Fujairah’s Port station had recorded 255.2mm of water back then, while Masafi received 209.7mm, and Fujairah Airport received 187.9mm.
Between Monday and Wednesday, the UAE carried out 13 cloud-seeding missions, a spokesperson for the NCM told Khaleej Times. However, it is not possible to ascertain if the missions caused the rains.
More missions were conducted on Thursday as well. The UAE routinely undertakes cloud seeding missions, and the enhancement technology is known to have boosted rains by up to 25 per cent.
