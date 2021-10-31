Profitability with Sustainability - Yellow Door Energy Explains How

Accenture Middle East has launched 'Accenture Exchange' at Expo 2020 Dubai. Located in The Partners Hub, it houses the company's most powerful, cutting-edge and engaging innovations for the next six months.
Accenture Middle East has launched 'Accenture Exchange' at Expo 2020 Dubai. Located in The Partners Hub, it houses the company's most powerful, cutting-edge and engaging innovations for the next six months.
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 week ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 week ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 weeks ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 weeks ago
We are proud to be a partner to the Sweden Pavilion at Expo 2020. We can all contribute to protect our planet with simple steps. Join our journey to make a better world for our children!
Videos3 weeks ago
OPPO’s Reno6 flagship has just launched and the Reno6 Pro 5G is filled to the brim with a lot of quality-of-life upgrades especially when it comes to camera.
Videos3 weeks ago
We went inside the Philippines' pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to see what is making visitors flock to the pavilion shaped like a natural Bangkóta (coral reef). Read more Expo 2020 Dubai stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Places3 weeks ago
KT meets Rt. Hon William Russel, Lord Mayor of the City of London at UK's pavilion at the Expo 2020. The Lord Mayor called on governments to set ambitious climate change targets and invest more in green technology.
UAE People3 weeks ago
Dubai announces Pfizer booster shots for residents and weekly PCR tests must for some pupils in Abu Dhabi and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE People3 weeks ago
Walid Mansour is the Partner & Chief Investment Officer at Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) which is the largest and most established VC firm in the region. With more than 15 years of experience in Venture Capital strategy and corporate finance, Walid spoke to us about MEVP’s investments and success stories in the Mena startup ecosystem.
Videos3 weeks ago
UAE on full alert as storm Shaheen hits region and start of quarantine-free travel from UAE to UK in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE People3 weeks ago
In this exclusive sit-down interview with Piyush Goyal, the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, we find out why he thinks UAE-India ties are on cusp of a big leap on the back expanding trade ties between the two countries. Read the full interview on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos4 weeks ago
Khaleej Times reviews Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie playing the iconic character.
Videos1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
The UK pavilion is designed to display a series of AI-generated poems, inviting visitors to donate a word they feel describes humanity or life on earth.
UAE Places1 month ago