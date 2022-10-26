Photos not allowed: Evacuation exercise announced at Dubai Opera

International delegates come together at Abu Dhabi congress to discuss health and well-being
Authorities will carry out an evacuation exercise at the Dubai Opera tomorrow, Thursday, October 27. According to a notice posted by the Dubai Civil Defence, the exercise will be carried out between 9am and 11am.
The authority has advised residents and bystanders to not photograph the exercise and stay away from it. This will help keep them safe and facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles to carry out the emergency response protocols.
Fire drills and evacuation exercises are routinely carried out across the emirates to assess emergency response preparedness and capabilities.
A fire drill in December 2021 at the Burj Khalifa saw the Dubai Civil Defence put out a ‘fire’ that broke out on the 112th floor in 10 minutes.
