Pakistan floods: Sheikh Abdullah makes phone call to Bilawal Bhutto

UAE Foreign Minister affirms nation's solidarity in talks with his Pakistani counterpart

By Wam Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 11:29 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has made a phone call to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Pakistan in facing the repercussions of floods and torrential rains witnessed by several Pakistani provinces, expressing his sincere condolences over the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

He also underscored the strong UAE-Pakistan relations, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve Pakistan and its people, and perpetuate their stability, prosperity, and progress.