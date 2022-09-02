Pakistan floods: Sheikh Abdullah makes phone call to Bilawal Bhutto

The country approved a new policy to keep rate hikes of basic food items in check
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has made a phone call to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Pakistan in facing the repercussions of floods and torrential rains witnessed by several Pakistani provinces, expressing his sincere condolences over the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.
He also underscored the strong UAE-Pakistan relations, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve Pakistan and its people, and perpetuate their stability, prosperity, and progress.
The country approved a new policy to keep rate hikes of basic food items in check
Action figures aren’t just for kids anymore, says Hasan Tamimi
Sheikh Abdullah, Dr Jaishankar emphasise the importance of promoting start-ups and entrepreneurship
More than 140,000 people have been displaced in the provinces due to torrential rains
This part of the world is connected to India historically, says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
Relief to be provided in the form food support to affected individuals and families
Settlement between commercial establishment and customer to be resolved in 21 days
Authorities stress the importance of obtaining information from official sources