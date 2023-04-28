UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'Only newspaper I remember': Former Dubai resident pays tribute to her father KT 45th anniversary

The elderly lady returned to the UAE after 38 years just to visit the Khaleej Times office

By Team KT

Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 7:09 PM

ALSO READ:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Is this the world's tiniest Quran?

videos

Is this the world's tiniest Quran?

A family in Albania possesses one of the smallest copies of the Quran in the world, which has been passed down for generations, surviving wars and Albania's former communist dictatorship

videos