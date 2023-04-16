Khaleej Times played an exceptional role in chronicling UAE's transformation: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed

By embracing emerging technologies and reinventing content models, newspapers like KT will not only help shape a new media industry in the UAE but also build an innovation-driven economy and society

By Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai’s leadership considers the media a vital partner in its development journey and an important player in shaping the nation’s future. By voicing the aspirations of the people, educating the community on key issues and fostering knowledge exchange, the media plays an invaluable part in catalysing sustainable development.

As the UAE’s first daily English newspaper, Khaleej Times has played an exceptional role in chronicling the nation’s transformation over the years and supporting its progress. Now, as we enter a new era of growth, I believe the media has an unparalleled opportunity to make significant contributions to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global frontrunner in various spheres.

The media is a major stakeholder in accomplishing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of Dubai’s economy and consolidate its status as one of the world’s top three cities over the next decade.

With its power to exert positive social influence, the media represents an important component of our nation’s development model. By providing informed perspectives on economic, social and cultural issues, the media contributes to creating engaged and empowered citizens and residents.

They also help promote a culture of collaboration between stakeholders in diverse sectors to achieve the nation’s goals.

As we move into a rapid phase of technology-led evolution, I am confident that the UAE media are well placed to take advantage of the profound changes that are sweeping across the global economy. New devices and platforms have enabled the media to create fresh communication channels and widen its reach and engagement with its audiences. By embracing emerging technologies and reinventing content models, newspapers like Khaleej Times will not only help shape a new media industry in the UAE but also build an innovation-driven economy and society.

I congratulate Khaleej Times on its 45th anniversary and look forward to its continued role in fostering growth and wellbeing in our nation.

[Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.]

