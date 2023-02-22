‘No one is above the law in Dubai’: New strategy announced

Ahmed Sabith reaches UAE on his trip from India to Egypt's Al Azhar University, covering 11 countries
A strategy has been adopted in Dubai to develop the implementation of judgements and civil deeds. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the strategy will enhance confidence in the judiciary, and support Dubai's competitiveness at the global level.
Taking to Twitter, he referred to one of the eight defining principles of governance in the Emirate as listed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: “No one is above the law.”
Quoting Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Maktoum tweeted: “Justice is the basis of a strong and proud nation, and guarantees prosperity and stability.”
In June 2019, Sheikh Mohammed had shared his 8-point mantra of governance, one of which said: “No one is above the law in Dubai, starting with the ruling family. The law does not discriminate between citizens and residents, rich and poor, male and female, Muslims and non-Muslims. Justice delayed is justice denied … I renounce unfair practice or conduct of any person, and the ruling family shall likewise renounce any form of injustice as long as it governs the Emirate.”
