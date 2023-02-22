Sheikh Mohammed issues new law renaming government authority

Food delivery services are currently leading the online marketplace, crossing even pre-pandemic times
A new law has been issued renaming the Dubai Maritime City Authority and affiliating it with the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC).
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued the law changing the body's name to Dubai Maritime Authority. The decision aims to "reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading global coastal trade hub."
The law also outlines the responsibilities of both Dubai Maritime Authority and the PCFC in regulating maritime activities in the emirate. These include improving maritime security, ensuring that marine vessels comply with technical requirements, establishing a marine plan for Dubai, setting the entry and exit requirements for wooden dhows and their crews, among other tasks.
The organisational structure for the Dubai Maritime Authority is also established within the new law.
Law No. (3) of 2023 replaces Law No. (11) of 2007, which pertains to the establishment of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, and annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Any provisions, decisions, and memos that were issued to implement Law No. (11) of 2007 will remain in effect until new ones are issued, as long as they do not contradict the clauses of Law No. (3) of 2023.
This law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.
ALSO READ:
Food delivery services are currently leading the online marketplace, crossing even pre-pandemic times
Award launched at IDEX Next Gen event to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in defence and military industries
From their facades to the interiors of all three places of worship, the compound is replete with religious and cultural symbolisms
Dubbed ‘the most beautiful building in the world’, the popular attraction opened on February 22, 2022
Over 280 families affected by the fire that broke out in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area on February 17 were provided temporary shelter in various hotels across the emirate
Dubai Crown Prince checks out the food innovations on display at the event
Dh109.5 million worth of counterfeit goods dispute cases resolved in 2022
This drink, which is packed with antioxidants, has a pleasant flavour — but it has no taste of mushrooms