Sheikh Mohammed issues new law renaming government authority

The decision aims to 'reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading global coastal trade hub'

Photo: Dubai Media Office

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 10:38 AM

A new law has been issued renaming the Dubai Maritime City Authority and affiliating it with the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued the law changing the body's name to Dubai Maritime Authority. The decision aims to "reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading global coastal trade hub."

The law also outlines the responsibilities of both Dubai Maritime Authority and the PCFC in regulating maritime activities in the emirate. These include improving maritime security, ensuring that marine vessels comply with technical requirements, establishing a marine plan for Dubai, setting the entry and exit requirements for wooden dhows and their crews, among other tasks.

The organisational structure for the Dubai Maritime Authority is also established within the new law.

Law No. (3) of 2023 replaces Law No. (11) of 2007, which pertains to the establishment of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, and annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Any provisions, decisions, and memos that were issued to implement Law No. (11) of 2007 will remain in effect until new ones are issued, as long as they do not contradict the clauses of Law No. (3) of 2023.

This law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

ALSO READ: