New UAE weekend: Dubai announces new dates for 3-day super sale, retail promotions

Line-up includes festivals during Ramadan, Eid and Diwali

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 1:07 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 1:12 PM

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced new dates for its retail events taking place throughout 2022.

The new dates are in line with the UAE’s shift to a Saturday-Sunday weekend.

The 2022 Retail Calendar features 17 festivals, including “citywide events, activations and experiences”.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival on January 30.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said: “As we look ahead to the rest of the year, we have aligned our calendar of retail events to the new weekend dates in the UAE to support sustainable growth across the retail sector. This will also help us capitalise on the increased footfall we anticipate into Dubai as a result of aligning our calendar with that of many of our key inbound markets.”

Retail calendar 2022

●Spring/Summer Collection Launches: Throughout Q1 2022

●Ramadan in Dubai and Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Fitr): April 2 to May 8

●Dubai Food Festival: May 2 to 15

●3-Day Super Sale: May (dates to be announced)

●Dubai Summer Surprises: July 1 to September 4

●Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Adha): July 10 to 17

●Back to School: August 8 to September 4

●Fall/Winter Collection Launches: Throughout Q4

●Dubai Home Festival: September 30 to October 13

●Dubai Fitness Challenge: October 29 to November 27

●Diwali in Dubai: October 14 to 28

●3-Day Super Sale: November (dates to be announced)

