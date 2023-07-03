'Model of dedication': UAE President condoles death of historian Peter Hellyer

The country mourned the death of veteran chronicler who arrived here in 1975 and became an integral part of the new nation

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 9:04 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed his sincere condolences on the demise of Peter Hellyer, an esteemed Emirati historian, author, and journalist.

Hellyer passed away on Sunday evening (July 2) at the age of 75 after a life marked by a track record of illustrious achievements.

In his heartfelt message, Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter: "I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Peter Hellyer, who served the UAE with devotion for many years and made a lasting impact in the fields of archaeology, the environment and the media. Peter was a model of dedication & generosity, and we pray that he rests in peace."

The UAE mourned the death of the veteran chronicler, who arrived in the UAE in 1975 and has lived here ever since, and became an integral part of the new nation.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, tweeted: “Sincere condolences to the family of journalist Peter Heller, who loved the Emirates and contributed sincerely, conveying its historical and civilised narrative with all affection and fairness.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, “The Englishman who loved the UAE until he became one of its sons God bless him.”

He was known for his great passion for archaeology, as he was the founding partner and director of the Abu Dhabi Islands Archaeological Survey, which discovered several important archaeological sites in the UAE. During the past years, he spent a considerable amount of time pursuing and writing about his interests in local bird life, archaeology and the heritage and history of the people of the UAE.

He was the former chairman of the Emirates Natural History Group and authored numerous articles on the country's heritage, history and wildlife, as well as several Government yearbooks; he also co-authored Fujairah: An Arabian Jewel and Al Ain: Oasis City.

ALSO READ: