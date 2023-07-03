UAE: Legendary historian Peter Hellyer passes away

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with many high-ranking UAE officials recalling his valuable contributions over several decades

Wam

Peter Hellyer, a noted historian who chronicled the UAE's history, has passed away at the age of 75.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with many high-ranking UAE officials recalling Hellyer's valuable contributions over several decades. Chancellor of UAE University Zaki Nusseibeh confirmed that iconic historian passed away at Cleveland Hospital in Abu Dhabi after struggling with an illness.

Hellyer first came to the UAE as a documentary filmmaker in 1975. He worked in several public communications departments. He was also the managing editor of the daily Emirates News.

Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, expressed his condolences, saying, "Today, we lost Peter Hellyer, a great historian who dedicated 50+ years to UAE's environmental and archaeological heritage, notably Sir Bani Yas. His devotion to this land will inspire us to preserve our environment, monuments, and history. His legacy endures."

Hellyer was especially involved in the excavation of the 1,400-year-old monastery on Sir Bani Yas Island.

The UAE's ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul, also spoke of Hellyer's 'immeasurable contribution'. "Deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Hellyer, a true friend of the UAE whose legacy will remain imprinted in our hearts. His immeasurable contribution to our national narrative and pivotal role in our media landscape are a testament to his love for the UAE."

In an interview with Khaleej Times last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hellyer spoke highly of relations between the UAE and the UK. He also worked as the former chairman of the Emirates Natural History Group and authored numerous articles on the UAE’s heritage, history and wildlife, as well as several government yearbooks.

