Maktoum bin Mohammed meets International Council of Museums chief

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Peter Keller, Director General of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), in the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).
The two sides discussed bilateral collaboration, opportunities for new partnerships in the museum sector and ways to promote cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange through museums.
Sheikh Maktoum expressed his appreciation for ICOM’s efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of nations across the world, which is aligned with the UAE’s and Dubai’s own objective of protecting Emirati culture and raising awareness about the country’s heritage.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti; and Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority HE Hala Badri.
Sheikh Maktoum said Dubai is keen to host the 27th ICOM General Conference 2025 for the first time in the Middle East. Dubai is one of three cities shortlisted to host the 27th edition of the largest international conference in the field of museums. Members of ICOM will vote in November 2021 to decide the host of the event. He also highlighted Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and exceptional track record in organising mega global events such as Expo 2020 Dubai, which make it one of the ideal venues for the ICOM General Conference.
Sheikha Latifa said the museum sector in the UAE has seen remarkable development due to the leadership’s keenness to enrich the cultural scene and enhance cultural exchange. World-class museums have been integral to Dubai’s development into an international cultural metropolis where creativity and the arts flourish. Dubai will provide the highest level of support to ensure the success of the ICOM General Conference 2025, if the city is selected to host the event, she added.
