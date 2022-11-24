Look: UAE President welcomes Jordan King

King Abdullah was received at Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohammed and his delegation

Photos: Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 9:38 PM

His Majesty King Abdullah of Jordan arrived in the UAE on Thursday on a state visit.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received him upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with King Abdullah. –Wam

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives a guest accompanying King Abdullah. –Wam

Sheikh Mohamed receives King of Jordan at Al Bateen Airport. –Wam

Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport. –Wam

Also present at the airport to welcome the Jordan King were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

The two leaders are expected discuss a wide range of issues during their meeting.