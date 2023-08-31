Look: Iconic Dubai Clock Tower opens after Dh10-million makeover

Adult learners often need more flexible schedules, say experts
The iconic Deira Clock Tower has got a stunning makeover. A symbol of Dubai since its opening in the 1960s, the Clock Tower sports a new look which pyas homage to the history of the city while blending in modernity.
Dubai Municipality completed the highly anticipated project at a cost of Dh10 million, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of Dubai's urban landscape.
The project, which began in May 2023, has transformed the area with meticulous attention to detail. Solid flooring has been blended with horticultural elements to give the tower a stunning, aesthetic new look. The centrepiece of this revitalised roundabout is a magnificent water fountain, now featuring a fresh and contemporary design.
According to the Director General of DM, the project reflects the civic body’s commitment to transforming key landmarks and further enhancing the city's attractiveness and ambience. Dawoud Al Hajri said: "We completed the development of the Clock Tower Roundabout in Deira, one of the most prominent engineering and architectural landmarks in Dubai on schedule, giving it a new facade with modern designs that are aligned with the nation’s cultural and historical character and the city’s status as a vibrant creative hub.”
