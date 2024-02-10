Look: From scary clowns to anime characters; cosplay geeks flock over to Abu Dhabi's comic con

KT Photos: Shihab

For 12th straight year, the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) has proven to be the happiest and wackiest place to be. Hordes of people came in colourful and creative customs – some were wacky; a few were scary; others were supernatural, many were magical.

Running until Sunday, February 11, MEFCC is the ultimate celebration about immersing oneself in their 'favourite worlds' – from cult movies to anime, novel series, role-playing video games, TV shows, manga, online gaming, comics, collectibles, and more.

“We came here to be with like-minded people who celebrate all things pop culture. The level of energy is just infectious and everyone is fantastic and creative,” Asma, Husna and Omar, who came as their favourite characters Hua Cheng, Candace and Brook, told Khaleej Times.

From left: Asma, Husna and Omar

“Creativity has no boundaries and as the culture in the UAE is so diverse, Comic Con is also a celebration of diversity,” they added.

Boosting imagination

Comic Con is also about inspiring people to be imaginative. “Cosplaying or dressing up is more than just getting good Instagram photos, it’s about self-expression, fun and sharing your talent for people to become more imaginative,” said Reem, another seasoned cosplayer.

Reem

“Some may say it’s a form of escapism but it’s actually more than that. Those who cosplay have various reasons for doing it – but the common denominator is about expressing one’s self,” she added.

Respect and tolerance

“It’s also about practicing respect and tolerance," added Maya, who noted: “What I like about Comic Con here in Abu Dhabi is that people will not just take photos of you or leer at you. They would ask for consent before taking a photo with you, and there’s also an exchange of smiles afterwards – that’s the best feeling, actually.”

“Cosplaying is also about improving one’s skill and resourcefulness. Most costumes are store-bought but others employ their craftsmanship and creativity in creating costumes. They not only learn how to make their costumes and props, but also develop their creative skills while having loads of fun,” she added.

