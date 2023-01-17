Look: Dubai Police’s first electric patrol supercar on show; can sprint to 100kmph in 5 seconds

Also joining the fleet is an innovative rescue vehicle designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and other specialised equipment

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 5:49 PM

The Dubai Police on Tuesday showcased the latest technologies and innovations at the Intersec 2023 exhibition, including its first electric luxury patrol car as well as an innovative rescue vehicle and Aviation Security Risks Analysis & Evaluation Centre.

Hongqi E-HS9 is an electric vehicle from Oneroad Automotive Company which has been put on display for visitors for a three-day exhibition. It is equipped with advanced technologies and features for policing, including a high-resolution camera, GPS, and a communication system.

The Hongqi E-HS9 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds. Its battery can be charged from 0-100 per cent in about 6 to 8 hours and can travel approximately 440 kilometres.

The three-day Intersec exhibition opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday with more than 800 firms taking part in the expo. The Dubai Police stand is located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 3.

The new supercar was added to Dubai Police’s fleet in October 2022. The force boast a wide range of luxury cars in its fleet which it has been adding for years.

Colonel Issa Muhammad Al Mutawa, director of the Corporate Identity and Exhibitions Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, said they are constantly striving to improve and enhance policing capabilities.

"The Dubai Police are committed to using technology and innovation to enhance public safety and security," he said.

The Dubai Police also highlights their innovative rescue vehicle, designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and various equipment for various terrain. This vehicle is equipped with tools that allow quick and efficient rescue operations in any situation.

In addition, visitors also get an opportunity to see the Aviation Security Risks Analysis & Evaluation Centre for identifying and mitigating potential security risks at Dubai's airports and ensuring the safety of passengers and staff.

