Dubai: Your guide to filing accident reports against unknown parties and how much the service costs

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

Many UAE residents may be able to relate to this: You wake up, get dressed for work and come down to the parking lot, only to find a dent on your car that wasn’t there the previous night.

The verdict? Someone crashed into your car, but did not have the courtesy to leave a note behind.

In Dubai, you can file accident reports against unknown parties via the police app or website. In case you don’t have access to the Internet, you can report it any of the Enoc fuel stations. Here’s how to do it:

On-the-Go initiative.. A smart service that allows motorists in #Dubai to report minor accidents, including those involving unknown drivers, at #ENOC Petrol stations.@enoc_official pic.twitter.com/SWCaAqIQGW — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 5, 2023

You must first receive this accident report before repairing the damages.

What’s the required information?

Driver's licence and vehicle ownership number.

Can accidents that happen outside Dubai be reported to Dubai Police?

No.

What are the steps to avail of the service?

Fill up the application form.

Identify the damages on the vehicle and attach photos.

Submit the request.

Receive transaction number via SMS and email.

Receive the certificate and receipt over email.

What are the fees to avail of the service?

Dh400 for the service and Dh20 as knowledge and innovation fees.

How long does it take to apply?

Five minutes.

