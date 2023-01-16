Dubai: Your guide to filing accident reports against unknown parties and how much the service costs

The department also presented its innovative security projects that contributed to preventing crime and facilitating post-crime procedures
Many UAE residents may be able to relate to this: You wake up, get dressed for work and come down to the parking lot, only to find a dent on your car that wasn’t there the previous night.
The verdict? Someone crashed into your car, but did not have the courtesy to leave a note behind.
In Dubai, you can file accident reports against unknown parties via the police app or website. In case you don’t have access to the Internet, you can report it any of the Enoc fuel stations. Here’s how to do it:
You must first receive this accident report before repairing the damages.
Driver's licence and vehicle ownership number.
No.
Dh400 for the service and Dh20 as knowledge and innovation fees.
Five minutes.
