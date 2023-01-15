Dubai: 63% drop in criminal reports recorded last year, say police

President Yoon will meet with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ties
The General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at the Dubai Police has recorded a 63.2 per cent reduction in criminal reports filed in 2022 compared to the year before. Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, attributed the significant drop to innovative security projects.
This came as the Dubai Police chief visited the CID.
The Crime Prevention Department effected the arrests of 422 wanted individuals for various charges. The department also presented its innovative security projects that contributed to preventing crime and facilitating post-crime procedures.
The Lost and Found Department returned items to 745 beneficiaries and honoured 14 honest individuals who handed over forgotten valuables to the police.
The Tourist Police Department delivered 55 awareness lectures for 4,085 beneficiaries working in the hospitality and tourism sector.
ALSO READ:
President Yoon will meet with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ties
The initiative also promotes a 10-point action plan on saving energy, from walking cycling or taking public transport to eating more vegetables
Her invention converts carbon dioxide to methane which is an environment-friendly natural gas
The festivities began by 8am with the women dressed in traditional saris and sitting on the ground, preparing the customary Pongal
Residents excitedly put together a box of keepsakes, knick-knacks and other items that they would like to receive 15 years later
Residents who may have missed the sight earlier today still have the opportunity to catch it — here's how
Sharif discussed business opportunities that the South Asian country can offer to investors
Several action sequences in the movie have been filmed in the Emirate