Dubai: 63% drop in criminal reports recorded last year, say police

The department also presented its innovative security projects that contributed to preventing crime and facilitating post-crime procedures

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 11:52 AM

The General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at the Dubai Police has recorded a 63.2 per cent reduction in criminal reports filed in 2022 compared to the year before. Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, attributed the significant drop to innovative security projects.

This came as the Dubai Police chief visited the CID.

The Crime Prevention Department effected the arrests of 422 wanted individuals for various charges. The department also presented its innovative security projects that contributed to preventing crime and facilitating post-crime procedures.

The Lost and Found Department returned items to 745 beneficiaries and honoured 14 honest individuals who handed over forgotten valuables to the police.

The Tourist Police Department delivered 55 awareness lectures for 4,085 beneficiaries working in the hospitality and tourism sector.

