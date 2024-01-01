Look: Dubai Police organise arm wrestling championship for prisoners

Photo: KT file

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 1:27 PM

Dubai Police recently organised an arm wrestling championship for inmates — a first-of-its-kind event at the state level.

It was organised by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, Dubai Police's 'Positive Spirit', and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBBF), as part of the police's broader effort to create a positive and rehabilitative environment for inmates.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, stated that 70 inmates participated in the championship, divided into categories over and under 90 kg.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said, "These activities and competitions... [provide] a good physical and mental sports experience."

Faisal Ahmad Al Ghais Al Zaabi, a member of the Board of Directors of EBBF, expressed his pleasure in this fruitful cooperation with Dubai Police and the organisation of the arm wrestling championship for inmates, affirming that organising such competitions for different community segments supports the federation's goals in spreading physical and mental sports culture, expanding the sports base among all categories, and attracting individuals with sports talent and skills.

