Look: 300 UAE residents run inside mall for indoor race

The participants could run 8k and 4k races, in addition to an 800m one for juniors

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 12:24 PM

A mall in Ajman transformed into a racetrack as the emirate’s Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) organised an indoor run. The City Centre Ajman Indoor Run consisted of 8k and 4k races, in addition to an 800m one for juniors.

The ADTD said the races attracted 300 runners, all of whom received certificates.

Khadija Turki, acting director-general of the ADTD, said: “We are keen to organise a series of events and sports activities during the year as part of Ajman Tourism’s strategy to promote the emirate as a sports destination. By doing so, we contribute to the dissemination and the promotion of the culture of adopting sport as a lifestyle.”

Khadija Turki

During the summer, the authority will host activities in closed and air-conditioned venues to “suit all levels, abilities and ages”.

ALSO READ: