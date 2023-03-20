Look: 1,300-year-old settlement discovered in UAE; believed to be oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf

The country also wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured
A settlement nearly 1,300 years old has been unearthed in Siniya Island by the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm al-Quwain, in collaboration with their local and international partners.
This makes the settlement the oldest pearling town in the Arabian Gulf, and can be found near the ancient Christian monastery that was discovered last year. Archaeologists believe that the monks of the monastery may have made their home next to the thriving pearling settlement.
At an area of approximately 12 hectares, the settlement is one of the largest of its kind found in the country. The town appears to have had hundreds of houses with a population of several thousands.
Excavations on the island have revealed large buildings with courtyards and compact small double-roomed houses, which those who discovered it say housed richer merchants and poorer fishermen. The houses were built from rock and lime, with the roof likely made from palm trunks brought from the mainland.
