Snow Abu Dhabi now open: Have you ever seen your breath?10 incredible things you can do at UAE's newest winter wonderland

Abu Dhabi’s first indoor snow park is now open to the public at Reem Mall on Reem Island. Residents are in for a one-of-a-kind experience at the sprawling winter wonderland.
Apart from enchanting views, there are more than 20 rides and attractions to enjoy. Here is a list of 10 things to experience at the sub-zero leisure park operated by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.
Take a few steps inside the park, and the first thing you will notice is that you are able to see your breath. The reason behind this is the fact that the park is maintained at minus 2 degrees Celsius. Since the air outside is much colder and drier than the air inside your body, when you exhale, the warm and moist air from your lungs meets the cold air outside, causing the water vapour in your breath to condense into tiny droplets that you can see. The colder the air, the more visible your breath becomes.
While the park provides you with a jacket, gloves, cap and boots, you can make yourself comfortable with a cup of hot chocolate at the Chocolate Cart, which is among the first things you will see after entering the sub-zero arena. Among the other F&B points to satisfy your cravings are the Enchanted Café for special winter treats and The Lodge for delicious meals.
While Mohammad El Etri, vice-president for Global Snow at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, was giving his speech during the opening ceremony, some of his colleagues were seen throwing small balls at him —in an incredibly cool moment! So, don’t forget to create such memorable moments. Make your own snowman and capture all these frosty memories in your smartphone.
The ‘Polar Express Train’ and ‘Crystal Carousel’ ride through the Snowflake Garden is perfect for some family time. It's not only for children, elders can also roll back time by taking a ride through the park’s mystical forest and snowbanks — and clicking selfies on the go.
While the whole park has an enchanted forest theme, the ‘Enchanted Tree’ is a zone to discover the magical wonders of the park. Visit the ‘Flurries’ Tree Towers’ for a sweeping view of the snow-capped wonderland.
The ‘Flight of the Snowy Owl’ is an exciting rollglider ride — giving you an aerial shot of the entire park as you zip your way through the entire area. “It is unbelievably amazing. It takes you all over the park while you are up in the air, and gives you a quick and clear overview of the park,” El Etri said.
Drift’s Downhill Run is a fun ride for visitors of all ages. You will slip and slide your way down the snow-laden slope through a straight sledding hill. Also, try out the Ice and Floe’s Tobaggan Race, which will take you around the park on a custom-designed slide. You may choose to experience it alone or with family or friends.
At Graupel’s Summit Escape, discover the thrills of sliding down the sled that will send you screaming through spirals, dips and bends. You may want someone on the ground to snap photos as you slide your way down.
Take a fun ride on the Troll Bowl. You may snuggle yourselves inside an inflatable ball, which the staff will roll down a snowy lane. “There are a lot of other beautiful attractions to try. This is only the start. A lot more attractions are coming here in the future.”
The retail shop offers an eclectic assortment of clothing, hats, cups, postcards, and other souvenirs of the park’s enchanted forest. Snow Abu Dhabi, which is located on Level 2 of Reem Mall on Al Reem Island. For more information or to book your tickets visit SnowAbuDhabi.com.
