Dubai airport announces new rule for picking up passengers from June 8

Dubai International Airport has announced that only public transport and other authorised vehicles will have access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1.
The airport said that this decision has been taken to reduce congestion. Cars coming to pick up passengers will be able to use either of the two car parks or the valet service.
The two car parks at Terminal 1, Car Park A - Premium, and Car Park B - Economy, charge rates as follows:
5 minutes - Dh5
15 minutes - Dh15
30 minutes - Dh30
Up to 2 hours - Dh40
3 hours - Dh55
4 hours - Dh65
1 day - Dh125
Each additional day - Dh100
1 hour - Dh25
2 hours - Dh30
3 hours - Dh35
4 hours - Dh45
1 day - Dh85
Each additional day - Dh75
