Dubai airport announces new rule for picking up passengers from June 8

Going to greet someone at DXB? Here are the hourly parking rates in various car parks at the airport

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:02 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 10:03 AM

Dubai International Airport has announced that only public transport and other authorised vehicles will have access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1.

The airport said that this decision has been taken to reduce congestion. Cars coming to pick up passengers will be able to use either of the two car parks or the valet service.

The two car parks at Terminal 1, Car Park A - Premium, and Car Park B - Economy, charge rates as follows:

Car Park A (2-3 minutes walk from Terminal 1)

5 minutes - Dh5

15 minutes - Dh15

30 minutes - Dh30

Up to 2 hours - Dh40

3 hours - Dh55

4 hours - Dh65

1 day - Dh125

Each additional day - Dh100

Car Park B (7-9 minutes walk from Terminal 1)

1 hour - Dh25

2 hours - Dh30

3 hours - Dh35

4 hours - Dh45

1 day - Dh85

Each additional day - Dh75

ALSO READ: